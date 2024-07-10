  Wednesday Jul, 10 2024 05:35:08 PM

MSSD sends food packs, non-food items to Lanao Sur, MagNorte flood victims

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 16:15 PM Wed Jul 10, 2024
By: 
MSSD news release
Photos from MSSD-BARMM

Regional and provincial personnel of MSSD led by the Disaster Response and Management Division (DRMD) have completed initial assessment and profiling in flash-flood-affected areas of Matanog, Maguindano del Norte and Malabang, Lanao del Sur. Delivery of food and non-food items is now on its way.

Food packs, tents, drums, trapal as well as various kits (sleeping, hygiene, dignity, and infant) are expected to reach this afternoon at the municipal hall of Matanog.

In response to the situation in Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte, the regional office of MSSD loads sacks of rice and food packs to be delivered to flash-flood-affected residents in Maguindanao Norte and Lanao del Sur.

