MSSD starts 1,500 shelter units construction; brings services in Tawi-Tawi

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 10:00 AM Sat Apr 10, 2021
BIO BARMM
MSSD Minister Raissa Jajurie and Bongao Mayor Jimuel Que led the groundbreaking ceremony of 100 shelter units in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on April 7, 2021.

COTABATO CITY — Minister of Social Services and Development Raissa Jajurie led the groundbreaking ceremony for 100 shelter units worth Php50,000,000.00 under MSSD's Bangsamoro Housing Assistance (BAHAY) Program on Wednesday, April 7, in the Municipality of Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.
 
BAHAY Program targeted 1,500 shelter units in BARMM for this year. Of which, 400 shelter units worth Php200, 000,000.00 goes to the province of Tawi-Tawi, 500 shelter units worth Php250, 000,000.00 for Marawi siege affected families, and 600 shelter units for the other provinces.
 
Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by natural disasters, armies, and Returning Filipinos from Sabah were among the beneficiaries of the said project.
 
Jajurie stressed that the BARMM government is making an effort to meet the needs of Bangsamoro constituents in the region.
 
"Importante para sa BARMM na matugunan ang needs particularly yung mga displaced families affeted by conflict and calamities, this is only for this year from MSSD and other ministries have housing project as well," Jajurie said.
 
"At kung hindi man matugunan lahat sa taong ito then we can provide it for the succeeding years In Shaa Allah," she added.
 
Meanwhile, the Ministry also donated Php1,000,000.00 to Datu Halun Sakilan Memorial Hospital to support the indigent patients for their medical assistance under the Bangsamoro Critical Assistance for Indigents in Response to Emergency Situation (CARES) Program.
 
Further, Bongao Local Government Unit (LGU) has been given land intended for a housing project for their constituents.
 
MSSD also presented their services which started last year in Tawi-Tawi, including the total number of beneficiaries:
 
1. Ninety (90) orphans benefitted under the Kupkop Program
2. Financial Assistance for 1, 805 students under the Angat Bangsamoro: Kabataan Tungo sa Karunungan (ABK) Program
3. 2, 700 beneficiaries under the Kalinga sa may Kapansanan Program
 
Jajurie said, “because of the block grant, we are able to identified ang pangangailangan ng ating mga mamayan,  and we are able to respond even though nagkaroon ng pagkadelay dahil sa pandemya, but we are trying our best para maihabol itong mga programa.” (Bangsamoro Information Office)

