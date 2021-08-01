MTIT conducts entrepreneurial skills trainings for BARMM business enthusiasts

COTABATO CITY — Ministry of Trade, Investments and Industry (MTIT) conducted various skills and enterprise trainings for business enthusiasts in the Bangsamoro region on July 21-23 at Pagana Kutawato Native Restaurant in this city.



This is in line with this year’s week-long celebration of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME), which carried the theme “Bangsamoro MSMEs: Go! Grow! Glow! For Resiliency, Development and Sustainability.”



The line-up of trainings that were conducted by the Ministry were Entrepreneurial Skills; Financial Literacy; Good Manufacturing Pratices (GMP); Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP); Product Development including Branding, Packaging and Labelling; and Digital Literacy Skills Training.



During the opening program, Director General (DG) Rosslaini Alonto-Sinarimbo encouraged the MSMEs to adapt to the new normal and see what is the demand of the market.



“Digital literacy is very important during this pandemic. Even other government services are shifting online,” Sinarimbo said.



Sinarimbo also challenged the MSMEs to “survive, sustain and thrive during and even after the pandemic.”



Meanwhile, MTIT Minister Abuamri A. Taddik encouraged the participants to be more active in the business sector, considering that the pandemic have greatly affected the economy.



“As a ministry responsible in the economic recovery of the region, we invite more people to engage in business particularly during this time of pandemic,” Taddik said.



A total of 24 MSMEs from Cotabato City and Maguindanao benefited from the training.



The training ended with an actual product clinic, wherein the MSMEs presented and consulted their products to Mr. Christopher Gomez, an invited resource person for Product Development from Chromez Industrial Services based in Cagayan De Oro City.



He also gave significant tips and advices to each of the business owners on the proper branding, labelling, and packaging of products. (Bangsamoro Information Office)