Municipal councilor elude PDEA operation; spouse arrested 

Local News • 16:15 PM Mon Mar 7, 2022
John M. Unson
Raquel Manibpel is now detained. (Photo from PDEA-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents arrested a housewife for a drug trafficking offense but failed to clamp down her husband, a municipal councilor, during an operation Saturday.

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency were to serve the couple --- Suwaib and Raquel Manibpel --- warrants for their arrest in connection with a drug trafficking case pending in a local court but got only one of them.

Suwaib is an incumbent municipal councilor in the controversial Talitay town in Maguindanao, where certain leaders had been tagged as druglords, even included in President Rodrigo Duterte’s list of narco-politicians.

He managed to escape while agents of PDEA-BARMM were approaching their house in Lower Taviran in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao to arrest him and his wife.

Raquel is now in the custody of PDEA-BARMM.

In a statement Monday, the regional office here of PDEA-BARMM said it has enlisted the help of the Maguindanao provincial police and units of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division in locating Suwaib who eluded arrest. 

 

 

