Murad names bets UBJP will support; Reelectionist Maguindanao gov names DOS mayor as running-mate

COTABATO CITY - The Moro Islamic Liberation Fronts (MILFs) political party, United Bangsamoro Justice Party, has officially endorsed today local candidates for Maguindanao in the upcoming May 2022 polls.

Chief Minister Ahod Balawag “Murad” Ebrahim has announced today in Bangsamoro compound complex that the party’s gubernatorial candidate for Maguindanao is 2nd district representative Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu who will face re-electionist Bai Mariam Sangki Mangudadatu.

The announcement of Minister Ebrahim came after Reelectionist Gov. Mangudadatu and her husband, Sultan Kudarat Gov. Suharto Mangudadatu announced the political alliance with the Sinsuats and othe political clans in Maguindanao.

Ebrahim, UBJP party chair, said Mangudadatu’s running mate is former Maguindanao 1st district Rep. Bai Sandra Sema.

It also endorsed the reelection bid of Rep. Roonie Sinsuat who is seeking his second term as Maguindanao first district solon.

Ebrahim also endorsed the reelection bid of Board Member Datu Bimbo Sinsuat and Datu Jam Sinsuat.

Brothers of Rep. Mangudadatu, Parliament Minister Khadaffy and former Buluan Mayor Ibrahim Mangudadatu were also present during the endorsement.

The UBJB endorsed candidates will be facing the candidates of “Family Alliance” led by reelectionist Gov. Sangki-Mangudadatu.

On Saturday, Family Alliance endorsed the candidacy of Bai Ainee Limbona-Sinsuat, wife of incumbent Vice-Governor Lester Sinsuat as their official candidate for vice-governor.

Vice-Governor Lester Sinsuat will run as mayor of Datu Odin Sinsuat.

The Family Alliance party also names incumbent Datu Paglas Mayor Ibrahim “Tong” Paglas to run for 2nd district of Maguindanao and Member of Parliament Sittie Shahara Dimple Ibrahim-Mastura for the 1st district with Cotabato City.

Among the key selection criteria of UBJP party are political leaders supportive to the cause of Bangsamoro government.

Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu and Rep. Ronnie Sinsuat have been the prime movers of the passage of BTA extension bill which extended the transition government until 2025.

Rep. Bai Sandra Sema was also a key figure in the crafting of the Bangsamoro Organic Law.