  Wednesday Aug, 25 2021 07:41:08 PM

Murder suspect killed in shootout with CIDG agents

Peace and Order • 10:00 AM Wed Aug 25, 2021
97
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY ---  Police agents shot dead an uncooperative murder suspect whose house they were to inspect for firearms and shabu in Matanog, Maguindanao before dawn Wednesday.

The fatality, Oting Sawal, died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region were to search for firearms and drugs in the house of Sawal in Barangay Kidama, Matanog but neutralized him instead when he pulled out a .30 caliber Carbine and opened fire.

Sawal was primary suspect in the murder of Christopher Aldamar last June 6, 2021 in nearby Barangay Sapad, Matanog.

Major Esmael Madin, CIDG-BAR’s field officer for Maguindanao province, said it was neighbors of Sawal who provided information about his possession of unlicensed firearms, prompting them and other police and military units to jointly launch the search operation that turned awry when he resisted.

The Matanog municipal police had earlier filed a complaint against Sawal for the murder of Aldamar at the Maguindanao Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.

The operation that resulted in the death of the recalcitrant Sawal was assisted by personnel of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, the Philippine Coast Guard, the Tactical Operations Group-12 of the Philippine Air Force and the Matanog Municipal Police.

Madin said it was relatives of Sawal who led the raiding team to his house in Barangay Kidama. 

