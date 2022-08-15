  Monday Aug, 15 2022 02:28:50 PM

Murder suspect from Maguindanao arrested in Manila

TIMRA Reports • 11:00 AM Mon Aug 15, 2022
John M. Unson
Murder suspect Dilabaken Anginta is now detained. (From CIDG-9)

COTABATO CITY - The police is now in custody of a suspect in a murder case in Buldon, Maguindanao arrested in Sta, Cruz, Manila, where he stayed undercover for seven years.
Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Region 9 found last week suspect Matar Dilabaken Anginta in Barangay 310 in Sta. Cruz Manila with the help of vigilant residents of Buldon, his hometown.

Lt. Col. Cyrus Belarmino of the Regional Special Operations Team (RSOT) of CIDG-9 on Monday confirmed the arrest of Anginta.

He said Anginta shall be escorted back here for detention and prosecution.

The operation of the RSOT under Belarmino that resulted in Anginta’s arrest was assisted by CIDG’s field offices in Zamboanga Sibugay, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and in Metro Manila.

Personnel of the Manila Police District Station 3 also supported the operation, according to Belarmino.

Belarmino said they are thankful to the tipsters who provided information on the exact location of Anginta in Manila, enabling the CIDG to clamp him down immediately.

The informants intentionally channeled to the CIDG-9 their tips about the presence of Anginta in Manila for their safety, apprehensive of repercussions if Anginta would know they gave him away. 

 

