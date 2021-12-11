Muslims and Christians in Basilan together in peace programs

COTABATO CITY --- Muslim leaders and the Catholic community in Basilan are to sustain the dividends of their interfaith promotion program for the province to fully reel off from the effects of conflicts, official said Saturday.

Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman, who is of mixed Yakan and Tausug ancestry, said he is thankful to Basilan Bishop Leo Dalmao and the community of nuns in the province for their continuing support to the security programs of the provincial government.

Salliman, Dalmao and other Catholic missionaries and nuns involved in humanitarian missions in Basilan met Thursday in Isabela City and discussed the prospects of their domestic peace programs and the need to continue promoting Muslim-Christian solidarity in the province.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Saturday he has a standing order for the Basilan provincial police to embark on activities complementing the interfaith peace programs of the Muslim and Christian religious communities in the province.

Ugale said the PRO-BAR is impressed with how the Basilan Ulama Council, which is comprised of influential Islamic theologians, the Isabela Catholic prelate and other Christian sects and the local political community are together fostering cordiality among the local Muslim and non-Muslim communities.

“It is something so good for all people in Basilan. We in the PRO-BAR are happy seeing them helping each other for Basilan to get up from the bad effects of armed conflicts that happened in past decades,” Ugale said.

The Basilan provincial government has also been complementing the security and governance initiatives in the province of the newly-established Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, whose chief minister, Ahod Ebrahim, is chairman of the central committee of the Moro Islamic Lberation Front.

“There is good relationship among us, the local executives, the Islamic religious community and the Christian religious leaders here. Other Christian groups are together with us too,“ Salliman said Saturday.

Basilan has two cities, Isabela and Lamitan, and 11 municipalities.

“We ought to sustain this good Muslim-Christian relationship especially now that peace has taken off in the province as a result of the surrender of so many local members of the Abu Sayyaf in recent years,” Salliman said.

The Abu Sayyaf is known for stoking hatred for non-Muslims.

Local Abu Sayyaf terrorists had kidnapped a number of non-Muslims in the province and from outside whom they tortured and beheaded as part of the ploy.

With the help of the Christians in Basilan, the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade and the Provincial police, local officials managed to secure the surrender, via backdoor dialogues, of more than 300 local Abu Sayyaf members in the past five years.

The former Abu Sayyaf members have been reintroduced intto the local communities.