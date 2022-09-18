Namfrel: Maguindanao plebiscite update - YES votes 476,073 from 28 of 36 municipal canvass

The Provincial Board of Canvassers reconvened today, September 18, to canvass the Municipal Canvass reports. By 9am, 27 Municipal Canvass Reports were received, with the Municipal Board of Canvassers of the Municipality of Shariff Aguak first to submit at 8pm last night, September 17.

The Provincial Board of Canvassers has so far canvassed results from 28 municipalities and went on recess as it awaits canvass reports from seven more municipalities. The Municipal Board of Canvassers from Boldon used improvised forms and had to explain why it had to. Maguindanao has a total of 36 municipalities.

The total unofficial partial results as of 10:20am are:

For YES votes: 476,073, and

For NO votes: 1,559.

The Provincial Board of Canvassers will resume as soon as it receives the canvass reports from the remaining municipalities.

NAMFREL will continue to follow the canvassing process, as it also awaits to receive more observation reports from its volunteers deployed throughout Maguindanao on plebiscite day. NAMFREL was accredited by the COMELEC as citizens' arm for the Maguindanao Plebiscite, and it will be submitting a report to the COMELEC on the findings of the observation, identifying areas that could be further strengthened, and recommending measures to help ensure the conduct of safer and more efficient electoral exercises. ###