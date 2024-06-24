National level most wanted person nabbed in Sarangani

GEN. SANTOS CITY (June 24) -- Police Regional Office 12 – Intensified intel-driven operation of PRO 12 led in the arrest of a National Level Most Wanted Person during service of Warrant of Arrest at Purok Bombil, Barangay Bagacay, Alabel, Sarangani Province on June 22, 2024.

Joint operatives from Alabel MPS, CIDG-Sarangani, RID-12, 1st PMFC-Sarangani, RSOG-12, 1201st MC RMFB-12, MARITIME Sarangani and HPG Sarangani served warrant of arrest against alias “Flora”, 31 years old and a resident of the aforementioned place.

Alias “Flora” was a listed as Most Wanted Person at the national level by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The suspect was arrested by virtue of arrest warrant with CC no. 02628-21 for violation of Revised Penal Code Art.310 (Qualified Theft) issued by Hon. PRECIOUS AUREA LUMANG Presiding Judge of RTC 11th Judicial Region, Branch 38, Alabel Sarangani Province dated December 22, 2021.She is now under the custody of Alabel MPS for documentation and proper disposition.

“The arrest of this National Level Wanted Person is just another proof that PRO 12 will not stop pursuing all the Most Wanted Individuals here in SOCCSKSARGEN. These individuals have violated the law and must be held accountable for their crimes. PRO 12 remains committed in its mission to uphold justice and ensure that offenders face the consequences of their actions,” PBGEN PERCIVAL AUGUSTUS P PLACER, Regional Director, stated. ###(PCpl VRP Cartera - RPIO 12)