National Women’s Month 2021: BARMM highlights women’s role in Islam

COTABATO CITY – “Women’s role is no longer limited to taking care of children and family, but rather has an effective role in the progress and advancement of communities,” said Ustadz Mohammad Pangca of the Bangsamoro Darul Ifta.

Pangca was the resource speaker during the kick-off ceremony of this year’s National Women’s Month (NWM) celebration in the region held Monday, March 8, at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex in the city.

According to Pangca “after Islam become a ruling religion of the community, it gave women their true status and dignity by declaring the equality of man and woman in their common nature as human beings.”

“Women are complementary to men and vice versa,” he said, stressing that developments in communities start within a family, and that a family will not be formed without the husband and the wife.

He further said that in Islam, it is the role of women to participate in voluntary education, nursing, and helping needy families and communities; spread awareness and culture of voluntary work in the community, and emphasizing its importance for women; and hold free lectures, lessons, and seminars to educate women in various aspects of life and urge them to participate in volunteer work field and social services.

“There is no development, peace, tranquility, and life without women,” Pangca said.

Meanwhile, Bangsamoro Women Commission (BWC) Chairperson Bainon Karon, who spearheaded Monday’s event, said this year’s NWM celebration is also to recognize “our humble achievement in our pursuit for the gender responsive BARMM amidst the global pandemic Covid-19.”

The celebration in the region carries the theme: “We Make Change Work for Bangsamoro Women; Fatima Laban sa Pandemya: Kaya!”

“It is also a venue to discuss and address the issues that women continue to face so empowerment can be fully achieved,” Karon said.

“We have also witnessed some remarkable change in the period of transition with women leading and taking actions,” she added.

In a video message, Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim expressed his gratitude to all the Bangsamoro women who have been very active in promoting the rights of women in the region.

“This celebration is our simple tribute to the Bangsamoro women and their incredible contributions to our struggle towards self-determination and the eventual installation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao,” CM Ebrahim said.

“We will also make sure that the issues affecting women in various aspects are discussed and provided with sustainable solutions, In shaa Allah,” he added. (Bangsamoro Information Office)