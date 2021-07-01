  Thursday Jul, 01 2021 04:50:12 PM

Native of Mlang, North Cotabato is new bishop of Diocese of Malaybalay

Church • 15:15 PM Thu Jul 1, 2021
CBCP
Monsignor Noel Pedregosa, incoming bishop of Malaybalay. (CBCP)

MANILA - POPE Francis on Tuesday appointed Monsignor Noel Pedregosa, currently the diocesan administrator of Malaybalay, as the new bishop of the diocese.

Monsignor Pedregoza's appointment was announced in Rome at 12 noon (6:00pm Philippine time).

In Manila, the appointment of Monsignor Pedregosa was announced by Papal nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown before Mass for the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul at the Manila Cathedral.

A native of Mlang, North Cotabato, Pedregosa was ordained a priest for Malaybalay in 1991.

Since 2017, the 56-year-old bishop-elect has been vicar general of the diocese and rector of the Malaybalay Cathedral.

The diocese has been without a bishop since August 2020 after Pedrogosa’s predecessor, Archbishop Jose Cabantan, formally assumed his post in Cagayan de Oro.

“We promise him the support of our prayers as he begins his mission in Bukidnon,” Brown also said.

