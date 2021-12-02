Nat'l Vaccination Drive: BARMM rolls out food supplies for inoculated individuals

COTABATO CITY - As the Philippine Government conducts a 3-day massive Covid-19 vaccination drive, Bangsamoro Government's Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi) gains momentum as it continues to provide relief supplies to residents who opted to get immunized.



The READi's “Ayuda para sa Bakuna” is being conducted simultaneously at selected areas across the Bangsamoro region.



A total of 2,400 food packs were sent to Rural Health Units (RHUs) in the 16 municipalities of Maguindanao during the first day of the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan sa Bangsamoro” vaccination drive on Monday, Nov. 29.



This include the municipalities of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Talayan, Guindulungan, Datu Saudi, Datu Unsay, Shariff Aguak, Ampatuan, Datu Abdullah Sangki, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Datu Salibo, Datu Piang, Datu Hoffer, Shariff Saydona, Mamasapano, Rajah Buayan, and Sultan sa Barongis.



On the other hand, up to 1,850 food packs were distributed by READi on Tuesday, Nov. 30 in the municipalities of Pagalungan, Montawal, Northern and Mother Kabuntalan, Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura, Buldon, Barira, Matanog, and Parang.



Beneficiaries also include those who were vaccinated inside Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex (SKCC), Bangsamoro Government Center (BGC) in Cotabato City.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) is also providing relief distributions to indigent communities who participated the vaccination drive.



The Ministry of Health (MOH) targets to inoculate almost 1-million Bangsamoro within three days.



BARMM Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim said this is part of the national government's broader initiative to vaccinate approximately 15 million people in the country.



"Ang malaking programang ito ay hindi namin makakaya ng kami lamang. Kinakailangan namin ang tulong ng lahat ng sektor ng ating lipunan upang mas makahiyakat pa tayo ng ating mga kababayan na magpabakuna at tuluyan ng makamit ang herd immunity," Ebrahim said.



Early on Oct. 19, MOH Director-General Dr. Amirel Usman said more than 2-million people in the region need to be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity. ​