NCRPO: 22K cops to secure Marcos' 3rd SONA

MANILA – More than 22,000 cops and force multipliers would be deployed to secure the third State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on July 22, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Monday.

In a statement, NCRPO chief and Task Force SONA commander Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the number includes 17,971 officers from Metro Manila, 1,879 from police regional offices, including Central Luzon and Calabarzon, and 2,771 from other government agencies.

"Bukod sa Security Task Force SONA 2024, ay may mga itatalaga din tayong sub-task groups na pamumunuan ng ating limang district directors sa Metro Manila. Hindi lamang seguridad ang ating ipapakalat kundi maging medical assistance kaakibat ang mga pampubliko at pribadong ahensya (Aside from the Security Task Force SONA 2024, we would also deploy sub-task groups that would be led by our five district directors in Metro Manila. We will not just provide security but also medical assistance in coordination with public agencies and private organizations)," Nartatez said.

The five districts of the NCRPO are the Manila Police District, Quezon City Police District, Northern Police District, Eastern Police District and Southern Police District.

"Sa paghahanda para sa nalalapit sa State-of-the-Nation Address (SONA), nagsisimula na tayong magkaroon ng simulations upang magkaroon tayo ng ideya kung magiging epektibo ang ating mga inilatag na preparasyon (As we prepare for the forthcoming SONA, we have also implemented simulations so we have an idea whether our preparations would be effective)," he added.

Aside from the vicinity of the House of Representatives in Batasan, Quezon City, Nartatez said cops will secure places of convergence like malls and churches, as well as vital installations like passenger terminals, airports and seaports.

He assured that tight security would be implemented in areas such as Chino Roces Bridge (Mendiola) near Malacañang Palace and the United States Embassy in Manila, and the EDSA Shrine in Quezon City where rallies may be held. (PNA)