LOOK: Regional COVID-19 tracker as of March 20, 2021 (6:00pm)

THIRTEEN (13) NEW CONFIRMED CASE

FOUR NEW RECOVERIES

NO NEW REPORTED COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

Overall, there are a total of 5,914 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 201 (3.40%) are active cases, 5,498 (92.97%) recoveries and 213 (3.60%) COVID-19 related deaths.