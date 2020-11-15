NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: 2 deaths, 11 patients recover, 8 new cases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Eleven patients have recovered from novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Department of Health today said.

In a bulletin, DOH-12 also said that eight new cases were reported and two have died.

With that, the total number of cured patients rose to 2,658 and the total number of confirmed cases to 3,451 in the provinces of North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, Sarangani and the cities of Cotabato, Kidapawan, Tacurong, Koronadal and Gen. Santos.

The two reported deaths were all from General Santos City:

1. The 3435th reported confirmed case, 81 years old female. Cause of death is Hypertensive Urgency; Cerebrovascular Accident Infarct; COVID-19 Pneumonia Positive

2. The 3444th reported confirmed case, 65 years old male. Cause of death Acute Respiratory Failure secondary to COVID-19 Pneumonia, Critical (RT-PCR Positive); Septic Shock; Diabetes Mellitus Type II; Hypertensive Chronic Vascular Disease; Prostate Cancer

Of the eight new COVID-19 cases, five were from Gen. Santos City, two in Sarangani, one in Cotabato City.

Of the 11 patients to have recovered, four in North Cotabato, two each in Sultan Kudarat and Gen. Santos City and South Cotabato, one in Sarangani.