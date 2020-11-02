  Monday Nov, 02 2020 11:06:29 PM

NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: 2 deaths, 71 new cases, 53 recover

HEALTH • 20:15 PM Mon Nov 2, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Two Covid-19 patients who have co-morbidities have died, the Department of Health (DOH-12) today reported, raising the death toll to 89.

The DOH-12 said: "One reported death from Cotabato City the 2443rd reported confirmed case, 71 years old female. Cause of death is COVID-19 confirmed severe; chronic kidney disease stage V secondary to diabetes mellitus kidney disease; diabetes mellitus; hypertension stage II.

"One reported death from General Santos City the 2836th reported confirmed case, 62 years old female. Cause of death is Cardio-pulmonary arrest probably secondary to acute coronary syndrome, hypertensive cardiovascular disease, COVID-19 confirmed (post mortem swab)."

Also on Monday, the DOH Soccsksargen region said 71 new infections and 53 patients who have recovered from the disease.

 

