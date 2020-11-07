  Saturday Nov, 07 2020 02:44:16 AM

NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: 2 more die in Region 12, 57 new cases and 48 have recovered

HEALTH • 22:15 PM Fri Nov 6, 2020
36
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported two more deaths due to Covid-19, raisign the death toll to 97.

The fatalities were from Cotabato City and Gen. Santos City.

It also reported that 57 new cases have been added to the number of confirmed cases, raising the total number to 3,068.

Forty-eight people tested positive of the virus have survived the disease and are now home.

The total number of recovered patients rose to 2,285. 

 

 

