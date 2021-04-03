NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: 30 new infections, 21 recover and one fatality in Sox
11
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez
Regional COVID-19 tracker as of April 3, 2021 (6:00pm)
THIRTY (30) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWENTY-ONE (21) NEW RECOVERIES
ONE (1) NEW REPORTED COVID-19 RELATED DEATH
One (1) reported death from General Santos City, the 6038th reported confirmed case, 58 years old male. Final Diagnosis is COVID-19 critical, acute respiratory failure, acute non-hemorrhagic infarct, sepsis secondary to acute otitis media, Diabetes Mellitus type II, hypertension II.
Overall, there are a total of 6,238 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 302 (4.84%) are active cases, 5709 (91.52%) recoveries and 225 (3.61%) COVID-19 related deaths.