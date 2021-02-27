NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: 4 die in Soccsksargen, 33 new infections, 21 recovery

COTABATO CITY – Four persons carrying the “severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, in Region 12 have died as of Saturday, the Department of Health today said.

In a bulletin, DOH-12 said the four fatalities were from Gen. Santos City and South Cotabato:

One reported death from Gensan, the 5257th reported confirmed case, 72 years old male. Cause of death was Cardiovascular Accident bleed (left thalamus with intraventricular extension), acute respiratory failure type II, hypertensive cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus type II newly diagnosed, COVID-19 pneumonia critical.

One reported death from Sto. Nino, South Cotabato, the 5315th reported confirmed case, 36 years old male. Cause of death is Acute Respiratory failure secondary to chronic kidney disease end stage, anemia severe, COVID-19 positive, community acquired pneumonia at high risk with hypoxia.

One reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato the 5416th reported confirmed case, 81 years old female. Cause of death is Acute Respiratory failure, Diabetes Mellitus type II, hypoxemia secondary to confirmed COVID-19 severe, hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

One reported death from Banga, South Cotabato the 5513rd reported confirmed case, 56 years old female. Cause of death is community acquired pneumonia high risk with Pulmonary edema, COVID-19 confirmed.

DOH-12 also reported 33 new infections of the deadly virus while 21 patients have recovered from the disease.