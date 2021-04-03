NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: 49 new infections, 9 recoveries in Region12

DOH-12 reported today that:

FORTY-NINE (49) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

NINE (9) NEW RECOVERIES

ONE (1) NEW REPORTED COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan, the 5981st reported confirmed case, 57 years old female. Final Diagnosis is acute COVID-19 confirmed critical, acute respiratory distress syndrome, hospital acquired pneumonia on top of community acquired pneumonia high risk with hypoxia, uremic encelopathy secondary to chronic kidney disease stage 5 secondary to hypertensive nephrosclerosis, acute pancreatitis, severe anemia secondary to upper gastrointestinal bleeding.