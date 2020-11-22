NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: 91 healed, 39 new cases, 2 fatalities in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - A total of 91 novel coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients have been healed from the disease, the Department of Hedalth (DOH-12) today said.

It also reported 40 new infections and two deaths from Cotabato City.

Of the 91 patient to have recovered, 41 in Sarangani, 24 in Cotabato City, 11 in Gen. Santos City and less than 10 from other areas in the region.

The two fatalities were 63 and 42 years old males who have co-morbidities and both from Cotabato City.