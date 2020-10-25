  Sunday Oct, 25 2020 02:44:56 PM

NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: 95 patients recover in BARMM

HEALTH • 06:30 AM Sun Oct 25, 2020
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-BARMM) today reported a singel day record of number of patients to have survived the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a bulletin, Dr. Amirel Usman, BARMM acting health minister, said 95 patients have been healed as of Saturday, Oct. 25, raising the total number of recovered patients to  1,142.

Also on Saturday, 11 new infections were recorded in the region, nine of whom were from Maguindanao and two in Sulu.   

 

