NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: Highest singe day record of 183 new infections

COTABATO CITY -- Region 12 or the Soccsksargen region has recorded a single day highest tally of COID-19 infections AT 183.

In its Regional COVID-19 tracker issued at 6 p.m. on May 8, 2021, the DOH-12 said 49 patients have also recovered while three persons have died.

Below is part of the DOH-12 daily tracker:

One reported death from Kidapawan, the 6822nd reported confirmed case, 72 years old male. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure Secondary to COVID Confirmed RT-PCR with Critical Pneumonia; Acute Respiratory Distress Moderate; Hospital Acquired Pneumonia; Acute Coronary Syndrome - NON-ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction; Chronic Kidney Disease Secondary to Interstitial Nephritis; Gouty Arthritis Not in Flare; Anemia of Chronic Disease.

One reported death from Arakan, the 7947th reported confirmed case, 47 years old male. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure; COVID-19 Pneumonia Critical (RT-PCR POSITIVE); Acute Kidney Secondary to COVID-19 Pneumonia; Electrolyte Imbalance.

One reported death from Tupi, the 7948th reported confirmed case, 58 years old male; Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure Type IV, Secondary to Community Acquired Pneumonia; High Risk (Hypotension, Hypoxia COVID-19 Confirmed Hypertension Uncontrolled).

Overall, there are a total of 8,130 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,080 (13.28%) are active cases, 6,782 (83.42%) recoveries and 266 (3.27%) COVID-19 related deaths.

See infographics below: