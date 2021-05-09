  Sunday May, 09 2021 03:32:49 AM

NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: Highest singe day record of 183 new infections

HEALTH • 18:45 PM Sat May 8, 2021
55
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY -- Region 12 or the Soccsksargen region has recorded a single day highest tally of COID-19 infections AT 183.

In its Regional COVID-19 tracker issued at 6 p.m. on May 8, 2021, the DOH-12 said 49 patients have also recovered while three persons have died.

Below is part of the DOH-12 daily tracker: 

One reported death from Kidapawan, the 6822nd reported confirmed case, 72 years old male. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure Secondary to COVID Confirmed RT-PCR with Critical Pneumonia; Acute Respiratory Distress Moderate; Hospital Acquired Pneumonia; Acute Coronary Syndrome - NON-ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction; Chronic Kidney Disease Secondary to Interstitial Nephritis; Gouty Arthritis Not in Flare; Anemia of Chronic Disease.

One reported death from Arakan, the 7947th reported confirmed case, 47 years old male. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure; COVID-19 Pneumonia Critical (RT-PCR POSITIVE); Acute Kidney Secondary to COVID-19 Pneumonia; Electrolyte Imbalance.

One reported death from Tupi, the 7948th reported confirmed case, 58 years old male; Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure Type IV, Secondary to Community Acquired Pneumonia; High Risk (Hypotension, Hypoxia COVID-19 Confirmed Hypertension Uncontrolled).

Overall, there are a total of 8,130 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,080 (13.28%) are active cases, 6,782 (83.42%) recoveries and 266 (3.27%) COVID-19 related deaths.

See infographics below:

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF MAY 08, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCIT CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 49 ANTIPAS 1 ARAKAN 3 KIDAPAWAN CITY MIDSAYAP 19 4 PRESIDENT ROXAS SARANGANI PROVINCE 9 ALABEL 28 KIAMBA 22 MAASIM 1 MALAPATAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 2 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 1 15 POLOMOLOK 7 SURALLAH 4 TAMPAKAN 2 TANTANGAN 3 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF MAY 08, 2021 6:00 PM TBOLI 9 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 ISULAN TACURONG CITY 2 1 REGION XII 183 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center forHealth (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RTMENT Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PRICEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF MAY 08, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 28 ALAMADA 1 ARAKAN 1 BANISILAN 1 LIBUNGAN 3 PIGCAWAYAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 1 KORONADAL CITY REGION XII 14 49 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: Highest singe day record of 183 new infections

COTABATO CITY -- Region 12 or the Soccsksargen region has recorded a single day highest tally of COID-19 infections AT 183. In its Regional COVID-...

Army: Normalcy in Datu Paglas restored

COTABATO CITY --- The Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade told this news outfit at past 2:00 p.m. Saturday that normalcy in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao...

Army regains control of Maguindanao town seized by BIFF

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Government forces have regained control of the town center in Maugindanao that outlawed Moro gunmen seized at 4 a.m....

BIFF seizes Maguindanao town, Army, rebels trade shots

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao  – Heavily armed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) today occupied the town center of Datu Paglas, Maguindanao...

BARMM health minister refutes fallacies on vaccine

COTABATO CITY --- The regional health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao dismissed as “baseless” insinuations that COVID...