NDBC COVID UPDATE: DOH-12 reports single day highest tally at 118 positive

HEALTH • 18:45 PM Mon May 3, 2021
14
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

LOOK:  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 3, 2021 (6:00pm)

ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTEEN (118) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FORTY-FOUR (44) NEW RECOVERIES

ONE (1) COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One (1) reported death from General Santos City, the 6847th reported confirmed case, 59 years old male. Final Diagnosis of Acute Respiratory Failure secondary to severe metabolic acidosis, Fatal ventricular Arrhythmia secondary to Hyperkalemia, Sepsis secondary to COVID-19 Pneumonia Severe on top of chronic Kidney Disease secondary to obstructive uropathy, Cervical Cancer Stage III.

Overall, there are a total of 7,629 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 809 (10.60%) are active cases, 6,562 (86.01%) recoveries and 256 (3.36%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS MAY 03, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 11 PRESIDENT ROXAS SARANGANI PROVINCE 26 ALABEL 12 GLAN 1 KIAMBA 4 MAASIM MAITUM 2 1 MALAPATAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 3 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 3 29 POLOMOLOK 8 SURALLAH 6 T'BOLI 3 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page 0 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF MAY 03, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 1 ISULAN LAMBAYONG 2 1 SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 4 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 1 118 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS MAY 03. 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 6 KABACAN MATALAM 1 1 PRESIDENT ROXAS SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 GLAN MAASIM 1 2 1 MALAPATAN MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 1 KORONADAL CITY LAKE SEBU 5 NORALA POLOMOLOK 2 1 18 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 3 44 (Page of f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

 

