NDBC COVID UPDATE: DOH-12 reports single day highest tally at 118 positive

LOOK: Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 3, 2021 (6:00pm)

ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTEEN (118) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FORTY-FOUR (44) NEW RECOVERIES

ONE (1) COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One (1) reported death from General Santos City, the 6847th reported confirmed case, 59 years old male. Final Diagnosis of Acute Respiratory Failure secondary to severe metabolic acidosis, Fatal ventricular Arrhythmia secondary to Hyperkalemia, Sepsis secondary to COVID-19 Pneumonia Severe on top of chronic Kidney Disease secondary to obstructive uropathy, Cervical Cancer Stage III.

Overall, there are a total of 7,629 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 809 (10.60%) are active cases, 6,562 (86.01%) recoveries and 256 (3.36%) COVID-19 related deaths.