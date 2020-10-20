  Tuesday Oct, 20 2020 03:45:10 PM

NDBC COVID WATCH: 19 patients recover, 32 new infections in Region 12; in BARMM, 21 new cases reported

05:15 AM Tue Oct 20, 2020
58
By: 
NIGEL PAUL FLORA SUMANGHID/NDBC

COTABATO CITY – NINETEEN more Covid-19 patinets in Region 12 have recovered as of last night, the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region said.

To date, the total number of patients who survived the disease rose to 1,462.

Of the number of recovered patients, 10 are from North Cotabato, nine in Sultan Kudarat, four in Gen. Santos and one each in Cotabato City and South Cotabato.

On the other hand, DOH-12 also recorded 32 new cases of infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 2,144.

Of the new cases, 14 are from South Cotabato, each each in Cotabato City and Gen. Santos City and one each in North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat.

Across the region, South Cotabato remained to have the highest number of Covid-19 cases with 612 followed by Gen. Santos City with 605, Cotabato City 441, Noth Cotabato 184, Sarangani 155 and Sultan Kudarat with the lowest with 147.

A 62-year-okd male from Midsayap, North Cotabato was the 1,837th reported confirmed case, has died.

DOH-12 said his cause of death was acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19 confirmed critical, community acquired pneumonia high risk with hypoxia, acute kidney injury secondary to infectious process status post hemoperfusion, subcutaneous emphysema.

The region’s total number of Covid-related fatalities was at 62.

In the Bangsamoro region, 21 new cases were reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) as of Monday night, raising the total confirmed cases in BARMM to 1,462.

Of the new cases, 12 were from Lanao del Sur and Marawi City, six in Sulu, two in Maguindanao and one in Basilan/Lamitan City.

The death toll remained at 56.

