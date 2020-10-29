NDBC COVID WATCH: 36 new cases, 33 recoveries, 3 deaths in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Thirty-three patients from the provinces comprising the Soccsksargen region have recovered from the novel coronavirus diseases 2019 (COVID-19), raising the number of patients to have survived the infection to 1,835.

Thirty-four new cases were also reported as of Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

The DOH-12 sadly reported that three patients did not make it.

One reported death from Cotabato City the 1868th reported confirmed case, 56 years old female. Cause of death is acute respiratory distress; diabetic ketoacidosis, COVID-19 confirmed with severe pneumonia; acute kidney injury

One reported death from Mlang the 2452th reported confirmed case, 75 years old female. Cause of death is acute myocardial infarction, secondary hypertensive cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus uncontrolled, to be considered lumbar fracture secondary to fall; COVID-19 confirmed positive case.

One reported death from General Santos City the 2600th reported confirmed case, 73 years old male. Cause of death is acute respiratory distress syndrome, community acquired pneumonia high risk with hypoxia, COVID-19 confirmed, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.