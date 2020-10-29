  Thursday Oct, 29 2020 06:57:58 AM

NDBC COVID WATCH: 36 new cases, 33 recoveries, 3 deaths in Region 12

HEALTH • 05:45 AM Thu Oct 29, 2020
19
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Thirty-three patients from the provinces comprising the Soccsksargen region have recovered from the novel coronavirus diseases 2019 (COVID-19), raising the number of patients to have survived the infection to 1,835.

Thirty-four new cases were also reported as of Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

The DOH-12 sadly reported that three patients did not make it.

▪️One reported death from Cotabato City the 1868th reported confirmed case, 56 years old female. Cause of death is acute respiratory distress; diabetic ketoacidosis, COVID-19 confirmed with severe pneumonia; acute kidney injury

▪️One reported death from Mlang the 2452th reported confirmed case, 75 years old female. Cause of death is acute myocardial infarction, secondary hypertensive cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus uncontrolled, to be considered lumbar fracture secondary to fall; COVID-19 confirmed positive case.

▪️One reported death from General Santos City the 2600th reported confirmed case, 73 years old male. Cause of death is acute respiratory distress syndrome, community acquired pneumonia high risk with hypoxia, COVID-19 confirmed, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BTA approves Bangsamoro Administrative Code

COTABATO CITY – Bangsamoro Transition Authority approved the Bangsamoro Administrative Code (BAC) during a special session on its second regular...

NDBC COVID WATCH: 36 new cases, 33 recoveries, 3 deaths in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Thirty-three patients from the provinces comprising the Soccsksargen region have recovered from the novel coronavirus diseases 2019 (...

In Manila MinDA Tienda: BARMM booth big hit

Impressive! BANGSAMORO BOOTH BIG HIT IN MinDA TIENDA IN MANILA The nascent Bangsamoro Autonomous Government was the undisputed Star in the...

Protecting human rights key to Church’s mission, says new Filipino cardinal

The country’s new cardinal said that protecting human rights is neither optional nor secondary but must be at the heart of the Church’s mission....

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Oct. 28, 2020)

HEADLINES: PNP, tinutugis ang suspects sa paghahagis ng granada Cotabato city LSI, nasawi habang naka-isolate sa Kidapawan City  3...