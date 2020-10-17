  Saturday Oct, 17 2020 07:09:02 AM

NDBC COVID WATCH: 40 win battle vs. virus; 52 new infections as Region 12 breaches 2k mark

Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY  – Forty more patients fighting novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have defeated the virus as of Friday night in the Soccsksargen region.

In a bulletin, the Department of Health 12 reported that the 40 patients, 19 were from Gen. Santos City, 12 from Cotabato City including a 3-year-old girl, seven were from South Cotabato and two in Sultan Kudarat.

But 52 new patients were also recorded as of Oct. 16, Friday across Region 12, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 2,038.

 

 

 

