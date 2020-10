COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health today said only Cotabato City, Gen. SAntos City and North Cotabato have new cases with Gen Santos City having 42, Cotabato Ctiy with 17 and North Ctoabato with two.

To date, Socssksargen region has 2,789 total confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The DOH-12 also reported that 35 patients have recovered, raising the number of total recovered patients to 1,978.