  Saturday Oct, 24 2020 10:37:45 AM

NDBC COVID WATCH: 64 win fight vs virus, 63 new cases and 5 deaths in Region 12

Local News • 05:00 AM Sat Oct 24, 2020
41
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Five patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died as of yesterday, raising the death toll on Covid 19 related disases to 71, the Department of Health said.

Also yesterday, 64 patients suffering from the virus have survived and are on their way home to fully recover. The total number of patients to have recovered rose to 1,651.

Of the 64 recovered cases, 26 were from Gen. Santos City, Cotabato City (24), South Cotabato (12), and North Cotabato (2).

The five fatalities were described as follows: 

1. One reported death from Cotabato City the 2005th reported confirmed case, 57 years old male. Cause of death is Partial bowel obstruction resolving ileus COVID-19 Confirmed RT-PCR laboratory confirmed;Positive Laboratory confirmed

2. One reported death from Polomolok the 2135th reported confirmed case, 60 years old male. Cause of death is Acute respiratory distress syndrome, pneumonia COVID-19 confirmed, Acute Myocardial infarction

3. One reported death from Tacurong the 2198th reported confirmed case, 55 years old female. Cause of death is COVID-19 confirmed acute coronary syndrome ST elevation in complete left branch block myocardial infarction, acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to community acquired pneumonia high risk with hypoxia, diabetes mellitus type II poorly controlled hypertension

4. One reported death from Kidapawan the 2309th reported confirmed case, 61 years old female. Cause of death is COVID infection, SARS-COV pneumonia

5. One reported death from Cotabato City the 2362nd reported confirmed case, 53 years old male. Cause of death is Acute respiratory failure, community acquired pneumonia high risk with hypoxia, COVID-19 confirmed, RT-PCR laboratory confirmed, Positive Laboratory confirmed

  

