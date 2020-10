COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-BARMM) has recorded 26 new infections, a day after it recorded 117 recoveries.

The 26 new cases were from Maguindanao, Marawi/Lanao de; Sur and Sulu.

On Tuesday, it reported 117 patients to have recovered fromt he virus.