NDBC COVID WATCH: BARMM registers more recovery than new infections

COTABATO CITY - More novel coronavirus patients have recovered in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) as againt new infections, the Ministry of Health reported today.

In a bulletin, the MOH-BARMM, said 37 patients have defeated the virus, raising the total number of recovered patients across the region to 976.

In a bulletin, the MOH-BARMM also reported that 10 new cases were reported as of Monday with Basilan having six patients, Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur have two patients apiece.

The region now has a total of 1,362 confirmed cases.

Lanao del Sur and Marawi City remained on top with 742 confirmed cases followed by Maguindanao with 225, Basilan and Lamitan with 130, Tawi-tawi 115 and Sulu 30.

A patient in Basilan has died Monday, raising the total fatality figure to 53.