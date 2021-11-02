  Tuesday Nov, 02 2021 01:52:00 AM

NDBC mourns untimely demise its TIMRA reporter

Peace and Order • 18:45 PM Mon Nov 1, 2021
NDBC NCA
Photo from DonDon Dinoy FB page

The Notre Dame Broadcasting Corporation mourns, and condemns, the brutal killing of NDBC Tingog Mindanao Radio Alliance (TIMRA) reporter Orlando DonDon Dinoy on Saturday night.

Dinoy was shot dead Saturday evening inside his apartment by unidentified culprit in Bansalan, Davao del Sur

Dinoy has been our stringer/reporter based in Davao de Sur for almost a decade.

Whether the matter was personal or work related, Dinoy does not deserve to die this way.

We appeal to the authorities for a speedy investigation.

The NBDC condemned the death of the journalist and appealed to the authorities for a fair and speedy investigation.

Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and we encourage everyone to join us as we pray for the eternal repose of his soul.

