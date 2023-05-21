NDU alumnus Mon Diansuy helps FEU win UAAP football championship title

This is something Cotabateños should be proud of.

A graduate of Notre Dame University in Cotabato City has helped Far Eastern University football team secured its 10th UAAP Men's Football championship after dethroning Ateneo de Manila University, 4-1, in the Season 85 Final on Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

It ended eight years of title drought since The Tamaraws last won the men's football crown back in UAAP Season 77 (2014-15).

Seeing a son play in the big league is more than just gratifying for a mother, and father too, of Montaño Allan Gecosala Diansuy, a native of Cotabato City and alumnus of Notre Dame University Training Department and NDU Junior-Senior High School.

“It’s heartwarming, I cried seeing my son manning the enemy’s goal full of confidence during the finals,” Mrs. Jane Diansuy, LPT, AlHadja, said of her eldest son, more known as “MonMon,” making a name of his own in the big league.

“I never imagined, not even in my wildest dreams, that my son reach this far, it’s a blessing, rewarding and satisfying indeed,” Mrs. Diansuy, who works at Ministry of Public Works-Maguindanao del Sur office, said in the vernacular.

“All out support from us from the time he decided to fly to Manila to study in FEU,” Engr. Diansuy, retired survey chief of DENR, said of his son who is a second year full scholar of FEU taking Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology (MedTech).

“That is his passion, so we parents and relatives support him,” the mother said, adding that “MonMon” is enjoying free tuition, free board and lodging with monthly allowances.

The 21-year-old MonMon, wearing jersey No. 3 of the FEU Tamaraws football team, has been playing his favorite sports starting at Grade 1 at NDU-ETD.

On many sports competitions in the city and in the region, he played for NDU football squad.

Now playing for FEU in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), MonMon credited his alma mater, the NDU, for providing him the basic training in the sports he loved most.

“I am what I am now because NDU provided me the basic playing grounds plus the opportunity I had with Middle Easterners in Manila,” MonMon said. He also played against professional football teams in Metro Manila.

He also credited the Maguindanao Regional Football Association (MRFA), the Middle East and Malaya Football Clubs for helping him sharpen his skills.

“Probinsyano like MonMon can play at par with those from the national capital region, he and many others have proven that,” she said of her son who have teammates in FEU Tamaraws from various parts of the country.

FEU’s victory was also meaningful to football coach Vince Santos.

"It feels great, especially since we've missed football for the last few years," said Santos, who celebrated his first title as head coach of the Morayta school.

As MonMon journeys forward, his mother reminded him not to be blinded by the fame but to push with his studies.

“Focus both on your studies and your passion,” she reminded her son who is celebrating his birthday on May 30.

She said her 6’2” eldest son, described by teammates in Cotabato City as "gentle giant with a heart of gold," has idolized world famous footballers Lionel Andrés Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mrs. Diansuy announced that FEU football coach will be coming to Cotabato City on June 3 and 4 for the football clinic for boys and girls, aged 6 to 18 years old. FEU football instructor and coach/trainer Warner Gesulga will provide the training.

Photos below show Diansuy with foreign players.