NDU opens F2F classes for nursing

COTABATO CITY – The Church-run university here announced it was granted certificate of authority to hold limited face to face classes in its Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

On Monday, Fr. Francis Zabala of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI), president of Notre Dame University, said in a statement that the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) in the Soccsksargen region and the Bangsamoro Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) have separately granted NDU a certificate of authority.

“NDU has been found to have complied the minimum requirements set by Ched and the Department of Education through the joint Memorandum Circular No. 2021-001,” Fr. Zabala said in a statement.

He clarified that the limited F2F authority only applies to the college of nursing and not in other discipline and programs.

“Let us all continue our efforts and precautionary measures to ensure our safety on campus and pray for everyone’s good health and for the university sustainability so that we can continue educating our students for social transformation,” Fr. Zabala told NDU faculty and staff.

NDU online classes have started on Sept. 8, 2021 while the face to face classing for nursing will be announced shortly.

Established in early 1950s, NDU is the lone private university in Cotabato City serving students in the nearby provinces of MaguiNdanao, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and parts of Lanao del Sur and Bukidnon.

It is owned and managed by the OMI, a congregation of missionary priests who are active in Mindanao education and peace building activities serving mostly Moro communities in mainland Mindanao and Sulu.