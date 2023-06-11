NDU rank 9 in Top 10 performing schools

NDU emerges as Top 9 performing school in recent PNLE

Notre Dame University (NDU) has secured its position as one of the top-performing schools having 50 or more examinees, passed and with at least 80% overall passing percentage; as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058 (C) series of 2017, in the recently concluded Philippine Nursing Licensure Examination (PNLE) held last May 28-29, 2023.

With a passing rate of 96.64% and 115 successful passers, NDU emerged as the 9th best-performing institution among nursing schools nationwide.

The whole NDU Community and the College of Health Sciences (CHS) extend their congratulations and greetings to all the passers.