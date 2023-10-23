  Monday Oct, 23 2023 06:20:38 PM

Nearly 700 business owners receive livelihood assistance

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 09:15 AM Mon Oct 23, 2023
MSSD news release
MSSD-BARMM personnel facilitating release of livelihood aid. (MSSD photo)

COTABATO CITY - A total of 691 small-scale business owners individually received PhP 15,000 worth of livelihood assistance from the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) through the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) during a series of payouts in the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, and Cotabato City from October 16 to 19, 2023.

Among the recipients, 193 were from North Upi, 118 from South Upi, 118 from Sultan Kudarat, 100 from Datu Saudi Ampatuan, 100 from Pagalungan, and 62 from Cotabato City.

Mishaelle Musahari, SLP’s Social Marketing Officer, mentioned that payouts for other barangays and municipalities will resume after the election.

"For this year, we're targeting to provide seed capital funds to 1,524 individuals in the Maguindanao provinces and 274 in Cotabato City," Musahari stated.

Before the grants were released, the recipients underwent a series of social preparations and resource mobilization activities, including program orientation and training on organizational development, microenterprise development, and financial literacy.

"After the payout, the Implementing Project Development Officers (IPDOs) will supervise the implementation of livelihood projects for the program participants. This will be followed by another set of capacity-building activities," Musahari added.

MSSD Deputy Minister Nur-Ainee Tan Lim also graced the series of payouts along with the local government officials.

SLP is a nationally-funded program implemented by MSSD across the Bangsamoro Region which aims to empower microentrepreneurs through capability building and providing additional or start-up capital to improve their families' socio-economic well-being.

