Never use electric appliances, touch electric wires when wet, Cotabato Light tells consumers
27
By:
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light
Public Safety Awareness: Never use electric appliances or touch electric wires, switches or fuses when you're wet or when you're standing in water.
Keep electric tools and equipment at least 10 feet away from wet surfaces.
If an electrical appliance has been in contact with water, have a professional check it out before it is used.
Safety First! The safe way is the best way.