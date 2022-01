Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 14, 2022 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FIVE (165) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THIRTEEN (13) NEW RECOVERIES

NO NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

Overall, there are a total of 57,792 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 655 (1.13%) are active cases, 54,802 (94.82%) recoveries and 2,316 (4.01%) COVID-19 related deaths.