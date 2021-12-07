New COVID-19 infections in Region 12 now at 32 with 2 fatalities

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 6, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THIRTY-TWO (32) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THIRTY-THREE (33) NEW RECOVERIES

TWO (2) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

Overall, there are a total of 56,816 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 334 (0.59%) are active cases, 54,232 (95.45%) recoveries and 2,232 (3.93%) COVID-19 related deaths.