New COVID-19 infections in Region 12 now at 32 with 2 fatalities
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 6, 2021 (6:00 PM)
THIRTY-TWO (32) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
THIRTY-THREE (33) NEW RECOVERIES
TWO (2) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.
Overall, there are a total of 56,816 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 334 (0.59%) are active cases, 54,232 (95.45%) recoveries and 2,232 (3.93%) COVID-19 related deaths.