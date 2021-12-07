  Tuesday Dec, 07 2021 03:01:04 AM

New COVID-19 infections in Region 12 now at 32 with 2 fatalities

HEALTH • 20:45 PM Mon Dec 6, 2021
31
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 6, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THIRTY-TWO (32) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THIRTY-THREE (33) NEW RECOVERIES

TWO (2) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City. 

Overall, there are a total of 56,816 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 334 (0.59%) are active cases, 54,232 (95.45%) recoveries and 2,232 (3.93%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF DECEMBER 06, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY SARANGANI PROVINCE 9 KIAMBA 6 MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 5 BANGA 2 KORONADAL CITY NORALA 2 1 POLOMOLOK 3 T'BOLI TUPI 1 1 SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ESPERANZA TACURONG CITY 1 1 REGION XII 32 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH- Center for Health (Page of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department (Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region IONAL SREEL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS DECEMBER 06, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES GENERAL SANTOS CITY 6 NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE ALAMADA SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 ALABEL 2 MALAPATAN MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 1 10 KORONADAL CITY POLOMOLOK 1 6 3 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE LEBAK PRES. QUIRINO 1 2 REGION XII 33 f D.H- Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1of1) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

