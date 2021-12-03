New Dawlah Islamiya leader, 4 others slain in Maguindanao clash

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – The newly appointed Amir and leader of Daulah Islamiya Terrorist Group, identified as a certain Asim Karinda alias Abu Azim, was killed in the latest armed clash with Joint Task Force Central forces at Barangay Dabenayan, Mamasapano, Maguindanao on the early morning of December 2, 2021.

Karinda replaced Salahudin Hasan as Amir and leader of Daulah Islamiya after Hasan was neutralized by military forces on October 29, 2021 at Damablac, Talayan, Maguindanao. He is also a trained IED fabricator and bomb maker.

Major General Juvymax R Uy, Commander of Joint Task Force Central and 6th Infantry Division, confirmed the latest accomplishment of government security forces and added that Azim was killed along with other 4 members of the terrorist group.

“The recent armed clash with the Daulah Islamiya Terrorist Group only shows that your security forces are persistent and committed to ensure the safety of our communities and of the Filipino People,” Maj. Gen. Uy added.

Lieutenant Colonel Charlie Banaag, the Commanding Officer of 6th Infantry Battalion and whose forces clashed with the group of Azim, disclosed that the firefight happened around 1:30 in the morning of December 2, 2021 which lasted for an hour.

“Our ground forces recovered the abandoned lifeless bodies of Azim and his 4 followers after the firefight,” said Lt. Col. Banaag while highlighting that the government forces did not suffer any casualty.

The other neutralized DI members were identified as Fahad Salipada alias Naz, known as the close-in security of Salahudin Hasan; Hamsallah Ganoy Salangani; Salah Salipada; and alias Tatoks. The remains of the 5 DI members were turned-over to local officials for proper burial and disposition.

“Our series of successes in countering these terrorist elements is an indication that they are on the brink of defeat. With the help of the people of Maguindanao, peace is inevitable in this part of Mindanao,” stressed by Colonel Pedro Balisi, the Commander of 1st Mechanized Brigade.

It can be recalled that the former Amir of Daulah Islamiya, Salahudin Hasan, was neutralized during a military operation in Talayan, Maguindanao on October 29, 2021 along with his wife, Jehana Minbida, who was also identified as the Finance Officer of Daulah Islamiya.

In addition on December 1, 2021, the son of DI Sub-leader Hasan Indal, identified as alias Adsam, was neutralized by JTF Central forces in Brgy Ganta, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao.

Along with these, almost 300 members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and Daulah Islamiya returned to the folds of the law since January of this year.

In addition, there were reports that number of violent extremists continue to send surrender fillers in response to the call for peaceful reconciliation of the local government units and military forces in Maguindanao together with the effectiveness of the AGILA-HAVEN Program of the Province of Maguindanao.

“I continue to call on the remaining members of the BIFF and DI to surrender and return to the folds of the law. Your government is willing and ready to help you live normal and peaceful lives with your family. Let us not waste this opportunity and instead work together for the sake of the next generation,” Maj. Gen. Uy further expressed.