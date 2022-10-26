New Lamitan LGU anti-drug program launched

COTABATO CITY - Regional law-enforcement officials on Wednesday assured support for a new anti-narcotics program, with humanitarian perspectives, of the Lamitan City local government unit.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Wednesday reports reaching his office stated that the Lamitan City local government unit launched on October 21 its Community-Based Rehabilitation Program for Drug Reformists (CBRP-DR).

The program aims to reintroduce to mainstream society people hooked to shabu, or marijuana, for them to thrive peacefully in their respective barangays.

Guyguyon said the program complements their efforts to help transform former drug dependents into productive citizens.

The Lamitan City Police Office and personnel in Basilan of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region helped the administration of Mayor Roderick Furigay craft the CBRP-DR.

Rogelito Daculla, PDEA-BARMM director, said Wednesday they appreciate the unique program that has comprehensive humanitarian objectives.

He said the PDEA-BARMM will help push the Lamitan City LGU’s CBRP-DR program forward.

The program was launched in Lamitan City in a symbolic event attended by religious leaders, representatives from the police and Army units in Basilan and agents of PDEA-BARMM operating in the island province.

Furigay had earlier said he is thankful to different government entities and the office of Gov. Jim Salliman, chairman of the Basilan provincial peace and order council, for assisting plan the CBRP-DR out, something new in the entire Bangsamoro region.

Lamitan City thrice received the vaunted Seal of Good Local Governance, or SGLG award from the central office of the Department of the Interior and Local Government in the past five years.

The DILG’s grant of SGLG to deserving provincial, city and municipal governments is a yearly program, based on the efficiency and sound budget management of recipients and involvement in the government’s peace and security thrusts.

The SGLG award cannot be given to LGUs whose local executives have issues with either the Commission on Audit, or the Ombudsman, or are involved in criminal activities.

The October 21 launching of the program was capped off with counseling and free drug testing to all beneficiaries from Lamitan City’s more than 40 barangays.