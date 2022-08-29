New officers assumes Lamitan City, Basilan police leadership

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao --- The Bangsamoro regional police had installed acting chiefs for its component-offices in Lamitan City and Basilan province.

Lt. Col. Arlan Delumpines was named acting chief of the Lamitan City Police Office while Col. Carlos Madronio is to oversee the Basilan Provincial Police Office as officer-in-charge.

The Lamitan City police force is under the Basilan PPO.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, confirmed on Monday the duo’s separate designations.

Delumpines, born and raised in Basilan’s Isabela City, and Madronio had both assumed over the weekend as acting Lamitan City police chief and OIC of the Basilan provincial police, respectively.

Madronio’s predecessor, Col. Pedro Martirez, Jr., had been designated director for logistics in the national headquarters of the Philippine National Police in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Madronio headed PRO-BAR’s community affairs and development group prior to his assumption as OIC of the Basilan provincial police.

Delumpines had a long stint, in various posts, under the Zamboanga City Police Office.

Delumpines had also served as police chief of Salug in Zamboanga del Norte and, subsequently, in Dapitan City in the same province.

Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman, director of the provincial peace and order council, had assured PRO-BAR, during Guyguyon’s tour in the province last week, to support the peacekeeping missions of Delumpines and Madronio.

Guyguyon said he met with local officials while in Basilan last week and briefly discussed with them the need for continuous cooperation in maintaining law and order in the island province.