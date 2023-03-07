Newly built Maimbung police station due for turnover

COTABATO CITY -- Bangsamoro Interior Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo today announced that the newly built municipal police station project in Maimbung, province of Sulu has been completed and ready for turnover.

"Our Ministry and the Bangsamoro Government, led by the Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, will continue to support the PNP in the Bangsamoro to ensure that we achieve peace and stability for our Tausug breathren so that they may enjoy progress and development in the province of Sulu," Minister Sinarimbo said.

"A peaceful and progressive Sulu will mean a developed Bangsamoro," he said.