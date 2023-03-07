  Tuesday Mar, 07 2023 09:16:49 AM

Newly built Maimbung police station due for turnover

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 08:30 AM Tue Mar 7, 2023
18
By: 
MILG news release

COTABATO CITY -- Bangsamoro Interior Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo today announced that the newly built municipal police station project in Maimbung, province of Sulu has been completed and ready for turnover.

"Our Ministry and the Bangsamoro Government, led by the Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, will continue to support the PNP in the Bangsamoro to ensure that we achieve peace and stability for our Tausug breathren so that they may enjoy progress and development in the province of Sulu," Minister Sinarimbo said.

"A peaceful and progressive Sulu will mean a developed Bangsamoro," he said.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Newly built Maimbung police station due for turnover

COTABATO CITY -- Bangsamoro Interior Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo today announced that the newly built municipal police station project in...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (March 7, 2023)

HEADLINES 1   TATLO katao, sugatan, 2 nakaligtas sa ambush sa Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao Norte 2   MGA KABABAIHAN,...

3 sugatan sa ambush sa Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao Norte

COTABATO CITY - Nakaligtas sa ambush ang dalawa, kabilang ang isang 2-year-old na bata sa pananambang na ikinasugat ng tatlo. Kinilala ni Datu...

Koronadal LGU, Socoteco discuss proposed partnership program for household electrification

Productive meeting today between SOCOTECO-1, led by Engr. Raffee Edsel B. Epistola together with Dir. Leonard A. Bonzo of Koronadal I B District, and...

Cotelco announces power interruption sked in Kabacan

KABACAN SUBSTATION AREA WHEN: MARCH 8, 2023 (WEDNESDAY) TIME: 11:30 AM. - 1:00 PM (1 HR. & 30 MINS.) REASON: Preventive Maintenance...