  Thursday Jul, 28 2022 07:41:57 PM

NGCP power line tripped off, cuts power to Cotabato Light franchise area

Local News • 19:00 PM Thu Jul 28, 2022
19
By: 
Cotabato Light news release

Power Outage Advisory:

Please be advised that the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) tripped off due to fault along 69kV Nuling line.

We are closely coordinating with the NGCP personnel. Sorry for the inconvenience which is beyond our control. We'll keep you posted.

Few hours later, NGCP power supply is back.

However, we might be experiencing another interruption anytime this afternoon while the NGCP 69KV trouble still ongoing @ Capiton area. Capiton line is Isolated & Temporary power is supplied within our franchise.

Their crew is still working at site for the switching and normalization of loads.

We'll keep you posted. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you which is beyond our control.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NGCP power line tripped off, cuts power to Cotabato Light franchise area

Power Outage Advisory: Please be advised that the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) tripped off due to fault along 69kV Nuling...

P3-M na halaga ng shabu nakumpiska sa Cotabato City, peddler naaresto

Mahigit tatlong milyong piso na halaga ng pinaghihinalaang shabu ang nasabat ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency o PDEA BARMM matapos na ikasa ang...

Cotabato Light asks consumers to use payment app, EbillTxt

Please be informed that effective July 18, 2022, our In-house Accredited Collection Center at Alnor is now using their own Collection System...

Police, Army tightens guard against 2 terror groups

COTABATO CITY - Authorities are bracing for attacks by two local terror groups in what could be desperate attempts to project strength following...

Images of Abra Magnitude 7.3 quake

 