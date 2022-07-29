NGCP power line trips off, cuts power to Cotabato Light franchise area

Power Outage Advisory:

Please be advised that the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) tripped off due to fault along 69kV Nuling line.

We are closely coordinating with the NGCP personnel. Sorry for the inconvenience which is beyond our control. We'll keep you posted.

Few hours later, NGCP power supply is back.

However, we might be experiencing another interruption anytime this afternoon while the NGCP 69KV trouble still ongoing @ Capiton area. Capiton line is Isolated & Temporary power is supplied within our franchise.

Their crew is still working at site for the switching and normalization of loads.

We'll keep you posted. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you which is beyond our control.

Power was restored about 4 p.m.