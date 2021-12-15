  Wednesday Dec, 15 2021 03:16:25 AM

NGCP power service interruption sked affects Cotabato Light area

Local News • 21:00 PM Tue Dec 14, 2021
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has scheduled a pwoere service interruption that affects the franchise area of Cotabato Light and Power Company.

Ang brownout will come at 6-7 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.  On the same day at 6-7 p.m. another service interruption will take place.  

This is to facilitate load transfer from Nuling substation to Tacurong substation and the normalization of loads in the afternoon.

