NGCP power service interruption sked affects Cotabato Light area
27
By:
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light
COTABATO CITY - The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has scheduled a pwoere service interruption that affects the franchise area of Cotabato Light and Power Company.
Ang brownout will come at 6-7 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. On the same day at 6-7 p.m. another service interruption will take place.
This is to facilitate load transfer from Nuling substation to Tacurong substation and the normalization of loads in the afternoon.