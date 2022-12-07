  Wednesday Dec, 07 2022 03:03:14 PM

NGCP scheduled power interruption to affect Cotabato Light franchise area

Local News • 09:30 AM Wed Dec 7, 2022
34
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

What: NGCP Scheduled Power Interruption

When: Sunday, December 11, 2022

Time: 7:30- 8:00 AM and 5:00 - 5:30 PM

Affected Areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise

Reason:

Transferring of loads from Sultan Kudarat Substation to Tacurong Substation to facilitate shutdown of Sultan Kudarat substation 69kV BUS for tapping of new 69KV High Voltage Equipment (HVE) and the normalization afterwards.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NGCP scheduled power interruption to affect Cotabato Light franchise area

What: NGCP Scheduled Power Interruption When: Sunday, December 11, 2022 Time: 7:30- 8:00 AM and 5:00 - 5:30 PM Affected Areas: Whole...

Hundreds of stakeholders join first-ever BARMM Education Summit

DAVAO CITY — Flocks of education stakeholders from the academe,  local government officials, development partners, and international agencies,...

Launching ng pailaw at Pasko para sa lahat program sa Cotabato City plaza, nabulabog ng warning shots

COTABATO CITY - MASAYA SANA ANG launching program ng Pasko Para sa Lahat at festival of lights sa Cotabato City plaza kagabi pero nabulabog dahil sa...

PRO-12 regional internal affairs service probes Lambayong killing

GEN. SANTOS CITY  – Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, Police Regional Office 12 regional director, has ordered the conduct of a "motu propio"...

Tawi-Tawi execs laud BTA for consulting them on draft electoral code

BONGAO, Tawi-Tawi — The provincial government of Tawi-Tawi expressed gratitude to the Bangsamoro Parliament for holding a public consultation on the...