NGCP scheduled power interruption to affect Cotabato Light franchise area
34
By:
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light
What: NGCP Scheduled Power Interruption
When: Sunday, December 11, 2022
Time: 7:30- 8:00 AM and 5:00 - 5:30 PM
Affected Areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise
Reason:
Transferring of loads from Sultan Kudarat Substation to Tacurong Substation to facilitate shutdown of Sultan Kudarat substation 69kV BUS for tapping of new 69KV High Voltage Equipment (HVE) and the normalization afterwards.