NGCP scheduled power interruption for May 19 cancelled

What: CANCELLED NOTICE OF National Grid Corporation of the Philippines POWER INTERRUPTION

When: Sunday, May 19, 2024 | 7:00 - 8:00 AM | 5:00 - 6:00 PM

Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise

Reason: Transferring of Cotabato Light loads from Sultan Kudarat Substation to Tacurong Substation due to the following:

1. Shutdown of Kibawe-Sultan Kudarat 138KV T/L to facilitate installation of new Breaker Failure Relay.

2. Simulation of Kibawe – Sultan Kudarat 138KV Line Auto-recloser.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.