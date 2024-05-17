  Friday May, 17 2024 12:56:03 PM

NGCP scheduled power interruption for May 19 cancelled

Local News • 11:45 AM Fri May 17, 2024
46
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

What: CANCELLED NOTICE OF National Grid Corporation of the Philippines POWER INTERRUPTION

When: Sunday, May 19, 2024 | 7:00 - 8:00 AM | 5:00 - 6:00 PM

Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise

Reason: Transferring of Cotabato Light loads from Sultan Kudarat Substation to Tacurong Substation due to the following:

1. Shutdown of Kibawe-Sultan Kudarat 138KV T/L to facilitate installation of new Breaker Failure Relay.

2. Simulation of Kibawe – Sultan Kudarat 138KV Line Auto-recloser.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NGCP scheduled power interruption for May 19 cancelled

What: CANCELLED NOTICE OF National Grid Corporation of the Philippines POWER INTERRUPTION When: Sunday, May 19, 2024 | 7:00 - 8:00 AM | 5:00...

Cotabato Light: Increased generation costs lead to a rise in the overall electricity rate

COTABATO CITY - The overall residential rate of Cotabato Light & Power Company (Cotabato Light) increased by P1.90 per kilowatt hour (kWh)...

Lalaking taga Cotabato City patay sa pamamaril sa Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao Norte

PATAY on the spot ang lalaking naka motor nang pagbabarilin ng mga gunmen sa Sitio Amadeo, Brgy. Boliok, Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao del Norte,...

PNP wants Maguindanao Norte prosecutor out of slain cop's case

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has sought the inhibition of a Maguindanao del Norte prosecutor from the case involving the fatal...

2 NPAs die in clash with Army in Lebak

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte – Nasawi ang dalawang mga kasapi ng teroristang komunista matapos na makipagbakbakan sa mga operating units...