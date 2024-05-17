NGCP scheduled power interruption for May 19 cancelled
By:
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light
What: CANCELLED NOTICE OF National Grid Corporation of the Philippines POWER INTERRUPTION
When: Sunday, May 19, 2024 | 7:00 - 8:00 AM | 5:00 - 6:00 PM
Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise
Reason: Transferring of Cotabato Light loads from Sultan Kudarat Substation to Tacurong Substation due to the following:
1. Shutdown of Kibawe-Sultan Kudarat 138KV T/L to facilitate installation of new Breaker Failure Relay.
2. Simulation of Kibawe – Sultan Kudarat 138KV Line Auto-recloser.
We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.