NGO joins TESDA 12 for agri-related training for Bangsamoro women

KORONADAL CITY - To help the different sectors in the community through technical vocational training, Mahintana Foundation Inc. has partnered with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA-12) to boost the economic aspect of their beneficiaries.

It involves agriculture-related training for livelihood.

Together with the different organizations and Mahintana Foundation Executive Director Liza D. Hora and TESDA 12 Regional Director Rafael Y. Abrogar II have conducted benchmarking activities to the different TESDA communities and TESDA Training Institutions in the region.

First stop, they learn different strategies in the making of Alabel Food Hub, located in Barangay Alegria, Alabel, Sarangani.

Alabel Mayor Vic Paul Salarda, MPA, presented the Food Hub of Peace which help local and legitimate farmers in the different barangays in the municipality have decent sources of income.

Mayor Salarda emphasized that the beneficiaries were previously active in the insurgency and armed conflict, but because of Food Hub, they now can sell their produce and feed their families with subsidies from the LGU.

“We make efforts to identify the legitimate farmers, help them to sell their products, and now helping them to bring their children to school,” Mayor Salarda said.

Alabel Food Hub is the result of the convergence of different agencies in the IPEACE program or Indigenous Peoples Empowered as Agrepreneurs towards a Collective End and now has P5.7 million in income for the three years of operation.

With the idea of how to sell the products, Mahintana also looks at the possibility of strengthening the supply for the Food Hub.

With the help of TTC-General Santos City Administrator Jerson M. Franco and TESDA Sarangani-Gensan Provincial Director Alfredo V. Panuela Jr., a farm tour became more relevant and informative to the Bangsamoro woman of the association.

Hora lauded TESDA 12 for the partnership and programs that may be forged after the visit.

“We are looking forward that this will be not the last, we will have more partnerships and work to be done with Mahintana and TESDA 12,” Hora said.

Abrogar II assured Mahintana that collaboration with the Foundation will be more realistic as its mission and vision blend with the mandate of the TechVoc programs.

“We will help more people, to enrich their dreams and to help their families and especially to end hunger in different far-flung communities in the region,” Abrogar said.

Mahintan is derived from the Blaan word “Mahin” which means sea and “Tana” which means land, emphasizing the programs of Mahintana that cover the seascape of South Cotabato and Sarangani.

Mahintana has various programs in agriculture, bamboo planting, and growing and helping the lives of IPs in the region.

TESDA 12 is also committed to aligning its programs for the benefit of every individual who wants to engage in TechVoc programs.

“We always say, we can offer our hands to hold each other and also our legs to walk together,” Hora added.